IGP Denies Telling Nigerians To Beat Up Officers During Stop-And-Search Duty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun did not instruct Nigerians to attack officers during stop-and-search operations.

In a statement on Monday, the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said Egbetokun has never encouraged violence against law enforcement agents.

The statement said “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address a viral fake news story that has emerged, claiming that Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has instructed citizens to physically assault and throw stones at police officers who request to search their phones.

“This claim is entirely false and has no basis in reality.

“The IGP has not issued any such directive encouraging violence against law enforcement officers.

“Instead, he has called on citizens to report instances of police misconduct through appropriate channels.

“This approach underscores the importance of accountability and maintaining the rule of law, rather than resorting to violent actions.

“Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant against misinformation and verify information through credible sources.”

The NPF said it remained committed to fostering a cooperative and trustful relationship between the police and the communities they serve.