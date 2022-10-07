Ikpeazu Commends NEMA Over Timely Provisions Of Relief Materials To Disaster Prone Areas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor Okezie Ikpeazu led government in Abia State, has expressed appreciation to the Director General D-G of National Emergency Management Agency NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed for its prompt intervention in providing relief materials to the state in times of disaster incidences.

Secretary to the State government SSG, Barr. Sir Chris Ezem, stated this Thursday when officials of the NEMA, Owerri operations office led by its Head, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji paid him a courtesy visit in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

He said the state has felt, and continues to feel the impact of Nema in terms of relief materials approval whenever it records disaster issues.

The SSG on behalf of the Governor welcomed the team and extended his warm regards to the Director General of NEMA and the Federal government .

He described the Head of Operation Mr. Nnaji as a “competent and dependable fellow” who knows his job to the core.

Ezem, who was visibly filled with joy asserted that “Abia state has felt and continues to feel the impacts of NEMA especially with the accelerated approvals and supply of relief items .

While calling on NEMA for continued assistance where disaster overwhelms the State assured that items has always and would continue to get to the real beneficiaries to help them bounce back to their normal life.

In his speech, Nnaji, explained that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen and consolidate on the desired and continued bond between the State Government( Abia SEMA) and the Federal Government (NEMA).

The NEMA Owerri operations Head, added that it was also aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness on flood mitigation and management, particularly in the flood risk areas of the State as forecasted by NIMET and NIHSA on the implications of 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook.

“On behalf of the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, I want to thank you for availing NEMA the opportunity for this visit even with the short notice”

He further pointed out that the working visit was to identify with the State Government through the SSG as work exigencies has denied him such opportunity since he assumed office as the new head.

Nnaji expressed appreciation to Governor Ikpeazu for providing an enabling environment in the State and particularly for re-energizing an effective State Emergency Management Agency with a proactive Executive Secretary.