I’ll Expose, Shame Oil Thieves, If Elected President – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has promised to expose and shame all oil thieves in Nigeria if elected president.

Atiku stated that he’s aware of those behind oil theft in the country and he is going to expose them.

He disclosed this in an interactive session with the Business Dialogue Stakeholders Forum in Lagos over the weekend.

He said, “If you are not going to develop oil blocs given to you, we will take it away and give it to those who will develop it.

“We will also assemble the names of those involved in oil theft, publish same and prosecute them.”

The former Vice President also assured that he will privatize the refineries in the country to improve productivity.