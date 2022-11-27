‘I’m Back, Atiku Should Go And Sit At Home’ — Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu described the Peoples Democratic Party, Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 poll as ungrateful politician who has outlived his relevance in the chase for presidency.

Tinubu, therefore, urged the electorate to use their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, to permanently retire Atiku in the February 2023 presidential poll and vote massively for APC for progressive, socio-economic revolution and all inclusive governance in Nigeria.

The APC Presidential candidate in company of his Vice, Kahim Shettima, made the remarks on Saturday, at what was termed; “Mother of all rallies,” at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

The crowd and supporters clad in different colours and brooms of the party symbol, chanted solidarity songs in support of Tinubu and APC.

Armed security personnel and first aid as well as emergency responders, were stationed at different strategic points for adequate protection of lives and property.

The venue of the rally started filling up as early as 9am before the arrival of Tinubu who arrived in company of his running mate, Kashim Shettima and other entourage around 1pm.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu said, “I’m indeed very grateful to God Almighty, to all of you people, to the members of Buhari’s cabinet. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Tinubu said his opponents cannot kill him, saying his supporters are ready to retire Atiku Abubakar politically in 2023 with their PVCs.

While referring to the opposition candidates, Tinubu said, “This election will be about the broom revolution. You can’t kill me as you did kill others.”

The former Lagos State governor who spoke partly in Yoruba took a swipe at Abubakar, describing him as a veteran aspirant who should go home and rest.

“I know one man, Atiku, he has been contesting since 1999, he has outlived his relevance in the chase for presidency. He ran under PDP, under Action Congress, AC, we gave him the platform but they repaid us with evil. Tell him to go and sit at home.

“Use your Permanent Voter Card, PVC to retire him this time around in 2023. I’m back.”

Tinubu noted that PDP ruled for 16 years without any meaningful impact, adding, “all the APC Governors have decided to support me. We shall move together to the Villa.

“Atiku contested in SDP, he contested in PDP; he contested in ACN when we rescued him from Obasanjo. Now he is contesting again in PDP. He should go home and rest.

“Atiku has been running. Use your PVC to vote him and his party out. Use your votes to retire him permanently this time. We must never again allow the rapacious and visionless gang of Peoples Destroying People to come near our commonwealth again, Tinubu said.