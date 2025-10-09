I’m Not Interested In Eric Chelle’s Job – Eguavoen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has announced that he has no interest in the Super Eagles’ coaching job.

There were speculations that the NFF has lined up Eguavoen and Ladan Bosso as replacements for Chelle if the Super Eagles fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the rumours, Eguavoen and Bosso will also lead the Super Eagles to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eguavoen stated that he is hurt by the baseless rumours.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from. I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed,” Eguavoen told thenff.com.

The Super Eagles will play against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Friday.