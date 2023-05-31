I’m Not Seeking For Appointment From Tinubu – Ganduje

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has refuted claims that he is seeking an appointment from President Tinubu.

Ganduje in a recent interview with BBC Hausa, stated that he is not actively pursuing any appointment from President Bola Tinubu but he acknowledged that he would accept an appointment if it were offered to him.

In the interview, Ganduje extended his good wishes to Tinubu vowing to [pray for his success.

According to the former Kano State governor, Nigerians voted for Tinubu because of their belief that the former Lagos State governor would replicate the successful initiatives he implemented during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.