I’m Ready To Lead Madrid To Success –Alonso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso declared on Monday that he possesses the energy and enthusiasm to deliver success befitting the Spanish giants as he was officially presented as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor.

Alonso, who has signed a three-year contract until June 2028, will lead the team at the Club World Cup this summer, following Ancelotti’s departure to manage the Brazil national team.

Madrid endured a trophyless season, losing their La Liga title to rivals Barcelona, who also defeated them in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals.

The club’s European ambitions were also dashed by a heavy Champions League quarter-final defeat to Arsenal.

“We have fantastic players and a team brimming with potential, capable of both a strong present and a promising future,” Alonso said at Real Madrid’s training ground.

“That gives me every reason to come here full of energy and hope, aiming to bring out the best in every player and build a great team.

“I am convinced that we can achieve great things, worthy of Real Madrid and all the European Cups and accomplishments amassed over so many years.”

Alonso, a technically gifted central midfielder during his playing career, made 236 appearances for Madrid between 2009 and 2014, winning six trophies, including the Champions League in his final season.

That triumph marked Madrid’s 10th European Cup — La Décima — and the club has since added five more for a record 15 Champions League titles.

The 43-year-old coach led Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga and German Cup double in the 2023-24 season, attracting attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

Having been coached by managerial legends such as Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, and José Mourinho, Alonso described the day as “special.”

“It’s a day I will mark in my calendar for life,” he said.

“Though I have been away for a few years, my connection with Madrid and the fans has never faded.

“When I arrived at Valdebebas an hour and a half ago, it felt like a rebirth. I have the sense this is the start of a new era, as the president said.”

‘One of Our Own’

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez welcomed Alonso back to the Spanish capital in an introductory speech.

“This is a very special day for all who love Real Madrid. It marks the beginning of a new era filled with excitement and deep emotions,” Pérez said.

“A coach has arrived who is among the best in the world and who understands what this badge and shirt represent.

“Today, we welcome one of our own — Xabi Alonso. Welcome back home, Real Madrid.”

Alonso, who also won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, began his coaching career after retiring from playing.

Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign begins against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in Miami on 18 June, offering the first glimpse of Alonso’s project.

