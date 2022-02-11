Imam Of Peace Calls For Support For Biafra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imam Tawhidi a.k.a Imam of Peace has called for support for the actualization of the Republic of Biafra.

The cleric took to his Twitter handle as he talked about the killings within Nigeria’s Southeast saying that Biafra must be free.

Imam Tawhidi wrote: “The images coming out of #Biafra are horrific. I can’t even share them. Humans are being butchered, literally. Please do some research and start raising awareness.

“I made 5 tweets about Biafra and Boomhari is upside down trying to discredit me with his henchmen. Guess what: we will continue.”

His tweets have thrown supporters of Biafra into a frenzy as they all applauded the cleric for his open support to their movement.