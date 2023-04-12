IMO STATE: LABOUR PARTY AND THE 12 LEPROUS HANDS

By Kenneth Uwadi

The next governorship election in Imo state will be held on Saturday November 11, 2023. This is due to the belated inauguration of the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma after he was declared winner of the last governorship election in the state by the Supreme Court.

Following Peter Obi”s winning in all the states in the southeast, there has been increased interest in LP from those seeking to govern Imo state ahead of its upcoming primary election. Labour Party chieftains who are eying the party’s governorship ticket and have secured the Nomination Forms include: Martin Agbaso, Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, Dr. Tochi J.Ehirim, Rt Hon. Ike Ibe, Rt Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu, Dr. Basil Maduka,Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd), Chief C. Ishiguzo, Senator Athan Achonu, Engr. Chinedu Amadi, AIG Charles Agomuo (retd), Capt David Mbamara .

The chairman of LP in the state, Festus Onyekwulisi, has said that the Labour Party will sack Governor Hope Uzodimma, during the November 11th election. For me this is a story for the gods for it will never happen. In the Bible, Naaman was a leper. Far away in Syria lived the man called Naaman. He was a great captain in the Syrian army. But Naaman had a painful skin disease called leprosy.

The 12 Labour party governorship aspirants in Imo are 12 leprous hands. They are wasting their time. Nobody will abandon APC that has performed credibly well in Imo for another party. PDP and Labour party are no longer in existence in Imo state.

Governor Hope Uzodinma has performed well and deserves a re-election. He symbolizes what a good politician who craves service to the people and good governance should be. His passion for good governance for Imo people is legendary. He needs time to complete his initiatives and move the state to greater heights. Here is a governor who came into office at a time when revenue receipts to the state were at the lowest ebb. In spite of this daunting challenge, that was occasioned by the poor price of oil at the international market and vandalization of oil and gas installations, Covid 19 problems and terrorism, the governor moved on with his human and capital development agenda which today is transforming all parts of the state.

Uzodimma has been committed to using the resources of the state to better the lots of the vast majority of the people in the areas of education, health care, roads, provision of employment and adequate development of necessary socio-economic infrastructures, embracing both the cities and the rural areas.

Ndi-Imo will continue to support Hope Uzodinma and will re-elect him to do more. We will not support pro-capitalist, pro-privatization, neo-liberal and political Thief -Thief politicians that have gone to the Labour Party to hide . We will continue to fight for and support the poor people oriented governance of Governor Hope Uzodimma. We will have nothing to do with looters and wicked paradise where only a few own hundreds of billions of naira while tens of millions of our people live in perpetual misery.

As opposed to the prevailing situation in which public resources are looted by those in government, the Uzodinma’s government is committing the public resources to adequate provision of basic needs for the poor masses and workers. He has ensured that the resources of the state are democratically managed and controlled in order to prevent them from being looted by public officers and contractors. More importantly, the 3R government is identifying with the poor masses and workers in their daily struggles against neo-liberal capitalist onslaught on their living and working conditions. Much love from me.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu Egbema , Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State