Inauguration: Pope Leo XIV Invites Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will travel to Rome, Italy, on Saturday to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, after his invitation from the new Catholic leader.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s leadership as the 267th Bishop of Rome; it will be held on May 18 at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

In his invitation to the Nigerian president, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, on behalf of Pope Leo XIV, stated the relevance of Tinubu’s “presence at this pivotal moment for the Catholic Church”, amidst global tensions and conflicts.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesperson, stated that the invitation of President Tinubu is a pointer to the strong diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the Vatican.