Inflation Eases Marginally to 15% in February – NBS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – National Bureau of Statistics says Nigeria’s inflation drops slightly to 15% in February

Nigeria’s inflation rate declined slightly from 15.1 per cent in January to 15.06 per cent in February, according to the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figures were contained in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for February published on Monday.

The NBS said the CPI, which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, dropped marginally by 0.04 per cent compared with the headline inflation rate recorded in January 2026.

According to the bureau, the year-on-year headline inflation rate in February 2026 was significantly lower than the rate recorded in the same period last year.

“On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.21 per cent lower than the rate recorded in February 2025, which was 26.27 per cent,” the NBS said.

The statistics agency explained that the data shows the inflation rate declined in February 2026 when compared with February 2025.

However, the report noted that on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in February 2026 stood at 2.01 per cent. This was 4.89 per cent higher than the -2.88 per cent recorded in January 2026.

According to the bureau, this indicates that the average price level increased faster in February than it did in January.

The NBS also said the percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months ending February 2026 was 21.03 per cent. This represents a 3.02 per cent increase compared with the 18.01 per cent recorded in February 2025.