Insecurity: Buhari Meets Libya, Chad, Niger, CAR Leaders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), including the Presidents of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum; Central African Republic’s President Faustin Touadera; and Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, though absent, is represented at the meeting.

Other participants at the summit include representatives of Mohamed Al-Menfi, chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, and the Sudanese president.

The leaders will discuss the growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations and economic ties, and the situation in Chad.

The Executive Secretary of the LCBC and head of mission of the Multinational Joint Task Force will make presentations on the situation in Chad.

Mr Deby will also address the summit on developments in his country as well as other relevant issues.

Mr Buhari, who is the chair of leaders of LCBC member countries, had asked for a minute’s silence in honour of the late Chadian President Idriss Deby, who was killed by Chadian rebels on April 19.

The extraordinary summit will deliberate on the Islamic State and Boko Haram terrorists and the threats they pose to the countries and the Lake Chad environment.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the transfer of water from CAR into the Chad Basin.

A communique on the outcome of the summit is expected at the end of the deliberations of the sub-regional leaders later today.

NAN























