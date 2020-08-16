Insecurity: IGP Orders Crackdown on Illegal Firearms Across Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to immediately initiate appropriate actions against prohibited firearms.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba, disclosed this Sunday in a statement issued in Abuja.

Mba said the order was part of preparations for the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, as well as to curb the proliferation of prohibited firearms in the country,

He explained that the idea was for the CPs to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute any individual or group in possession of prohibited firearms

The Force Spokesman restated that the directive has become necessary against the backdrop of the deliberate arming and movement of political thugs and other criminal elements across the country.

The order Mba clarified was also targeted at addressing the proliferation and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms in the country, contrary to the provisions of the Firearms Act.

He said the IGP had also directed the CPs to immediately convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilance groups and quasi security outfits spread across the country.

The police spokesman said the idea was to ensure that their activities were in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

“The I-G observed that several civil groups, vigilantes, quasi states and regional security outfits under various guise are arming themselves with prohibited firearms and weapons in contravention of the provisions of the Firearms Act. If unchecked, the trend will pose serious threat to national security,” the statement said.

He enjoined citizens to cooperate with the police in the enforcement of the order, adding that the aim was to ensure safety of lives and property in the country.