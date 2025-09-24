IPOB Caution FG Over Kanu’s Deteriorating Health

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu and the Department of State Services, DSS, that Nigeria is playing with a crisis if anything happens to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB cautioned that Nigeria will witness the kind of crisis it has never seen before if Kanu’s health worsens more and he’s not in custody.

Emma Powerful, the spokesman of IPOB, stated this in a statement saying that Kanu is “priceless,” as such, his health must be properly attended to.

The stamen reads: “Let it be clearly understood: Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is priceless, and no amount of blackmail, judicial rascality, or DSS-induced health crisis will be tolerated.

“Nigeria is toying with a catastrophe that could engulf not only its borders but the entire region. History teaches bitter lessons. When Serbian nationalists assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo in 1914, they thought there would be no consequences. The result was the First World War, which consumed over 10 million lives.

“We are warning Tinubu’s regime, the DSS, and their international collaborators: Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally and without further delay. His health and safety are non-negotiable.

“A worsening of his medical condition will ignite a crisis the likes of which Nigeria and its foreign backers have never imagined.

“We call on all peace-loving people across the world, international bodies, and human rights organizations to prevail upon the Nigerian government to do the right thing before it is too late.

“The games being played with the life of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are reckless, provocative, and unsustainable. Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder, and IPOB will not be held responsible for what happens if this provocation continues.”