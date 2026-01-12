Winning Matters More Than Records, Osimhen On beating Yekini’s Record

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen says breaking Rashidi Yekini’s all-time goal record is not his main focus, stressing that winning a trophy for Nigeria is his priority.

On Saturday, Osimhen scored one goal and assisted another as Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His goal, the 27-year-old’s fourth of the tournament, increased his Super Eagles tally to 35 goals, just two shy of Yekini’s record.

Speaking after the match, Osimhen hailed Yekini as “the best striker Nigeria has ever produced” and said surpassing his record was secondary to team success.

“It doesn’t matter if I equal the record or surpass it. Rashidi Yekini is the best striker Nigeria has ever produced,” he said.



“I have the likes of Odion Ighalo, who have inspired me also. I just want to win something for my country. And with the help of my teammates, I’m on that path.”

At the previous AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, Osimhen scored once as Nigeria reached the final but lost to the hosts. In Morocco, he has already scored four times that number, with at least two more games left in the tournament.

He credited his lethal form to growing confidence and personal development, saying his improvement as “a player and as a person” has been key to his performance in the ongoing AFCON.