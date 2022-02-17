IPOB Members Want To Destroy My Reputation – Abba Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has fingered members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) for his troubles.

Kyari was reported to have stated this when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In the report, which the panel submitted, of the panel which was submitted to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC), Kyari claimed IPOB members were after him because of the onslaught against the group in the southeast.

“It is a campaign to smear his reputation by members of IPOB/ESN who vowed to destroy him, due to his onslaught against them in the South East,” Kyari was quoted to have said in the report.

However, the panel reportedly faulted the claim, saying it is watery as it ordered for the demotion of Kyari from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

African Examiner recalls that Kyari was recently declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged links with an international drug cartel.