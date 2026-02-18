Iran Announces Friendly Match Against Super Eagles In March

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Football Federation of Iran says the country’s men’s national team will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in an international friendly on March 27.

According to Tehran Times, a state-controlled local news platform, Amirmahdi Alavai, the Iranian FA’s spokesperson, confirmed the fixture on Tuesday. The venue and kickoff time for the match are yet to be decided.

Iran will also play another friendly on March 30 against Costa Rica as the team steps up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Iran have been drawn in Group G of the tournament alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Nigeria last faced Iran in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, with the match ending goalless.

The Super Eagles failed to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup on the pitch after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African playoffs.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is pursuing an off-the-pitch route to keep the team in contention for one of the final tickets to the competition.

Nigeria has filed a petition to FIFA, accusing DR Congo of using ineligible players during the playoffs.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has yet to rule on the complaint.