Israeli Airstrike on Iranian School Allegedly Claims 53 Kids

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 53 people have been killed and 63 others injured after an Israeli strike hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, Hormozgan province, southern Iran, on Saturday.

Rescue workers are still clearing debris from the site, according to Iran’s state media. The attack has heightened tensions in the region and is part of a broader series of military actions involving the US and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared images of the school on X, expressing sorrow over the loss of “innocent children” and warning that “these crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered.”

Meanwhile, Russia condemned the strikes, calling them “deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked acts of armed aggression” against a sovereign state. Russia accused the US and Israel of violating international law and criticised the timing of the attacks, which occurred amid renewed negotiations aimed at long-term normalisation with Iran.

The Russian statement said the strikes could trigger a “humanitarian, economic, and potentially even radiological disaster,” and warned that the bombings, including those on nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, were “unacceptable.”

Russia also cautioned that escalating tensions could prompt countries in the Middle East and beyond to adopt more dangerous measures. It called for an immediate return to political and diplomatic solutions, stating that it stands ready to assist in advancing peaceful resolutions grounded in international law, mutual respect, and balance of interests.