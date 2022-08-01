ITF DG Joseph Ari On Fire For Allegedly Sponsoring Christian Militias To Forment Religious Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Allegations of frauds and misappropriation of funds are currently rocking the Industrial Training Funds (ITF) even as the Director General of the agency Joseph Ari is accused of sponsoring activities that are not within the mandate of the agency.

Our reporter gathered that most of the funds donated and budgeted by the national assembly are used for extra budgetary activities among other things.

Recall that the middle belt journalists forum recently accused the DG of using the ITF money to sponsor christian militias in Jos axis to forment religious crisis in the middle belt region.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr Joseph Ari bought Keke NAPEP, motorcycles for militias to cause crisis even as religious tension rises in Plateau state.

The Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) recently at a public hearing in the National Assembly expressed worries that the monumental frauds in the ITF could spell doom for a donation of 3 million euros expected soon by the agency.

The association argued that the money could not only end up in private pockets but used to sponsor things not within the mandate of the agency.

As a result of these allegations, many stakeholders are also worried about the actions of Mr Joseph Ari stating that the frauds at the agency could jeopardize future donations of funds by Western world to help indigent Nigerians to acquire the necessary training they need.

All efforts to reach Mr Joseph Ari to react to these allegations proof abortive as he was not answering his phone.