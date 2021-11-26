Belgium Detects First Case Of COVID 19 Variant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Belgium has confirmed the detection within its territory, of the new B.1.1.529 Coronavirus (COVID-19) variant causing many states to shut their borders with southern African countries.

Speaking at a news conference with Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that someone had tested positive for the variant in Belgium.

With COVID-19 case numbers rising rapidly, De Croo announced further tightening of domestic containment measures.

He also said that restrictions on travel from southern African countries would follow, news agency Belga reported.

Earlier, the Belgian government ordered the population to work from home to a much greater extent.

On Friday, De Croo said tougher rules were coming for the gastronomic sector, private parties, and nightclubs starting from Saturday.

Clubs would shut, restaurants and cafes would have to close by 11 pm, and private parties indoors except for weddings and funerals were banned.

Infections were sky-rocketing in the country of 11.5 million.

According to the latest data from health authority Sciensano, more than 25,000 new infections per day are being reported more than at any time since the pandemic began.

NAN