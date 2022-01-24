W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

JAMB: 2022 UTME, DE Registration Commences February 12

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday announced that registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and the Direct Entry examination will begin on February 12.

The board made this known in its weekly bulletin released by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Monday.



In the timeline of events attached to the bulletin, the board said: “UTME/ DE registration starts 12th February 2022 and ends 19th March 2022. Mock examination holds on 20th April, 2022. UTME holds from 20th to 30th April 2022.”

