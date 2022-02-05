Jealous Lover Kills Girlfriend Over Flirting With Customer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 50-year-old woman, Ajoke Esomojumi, who sold sachet alcohol on Ikorodu Road, Lagos, has been allegedly stabbed to death by her lover, one Victor Dadeowo, during a disagreement between the duo.

African Examiner learnt that the argument ensued between the lovebirds last Sunday evening while they were at her shop.

Esomojumi, and a customer were reportedly exchanging banter during which the latter jokingly smacked her buttocks– an act Dadeowo was said to have interpreted as romantic overtures.

It was gathered that he picked a quarrel with Esomojumi over the joke and complained bitterly until she closed the shop that night.

Our correspondent learnt that Dadeowo followed Esomojumi to her residence on Church Street, Ajegunle and resumed the argument which reportedly dragged to midnight when he allegedly stabbed her in the stomach.

A resident, who spoke to City Round on condition of anonymity, said neighbours warned the woman of imminent danger as the dispute intensified.

He said, “The woman was no longer married and lived alone. She and the man had been in a relationship for some time and he usually went to her shop. That Sunday, I learnt a customer while playing with her in his presence smacked her buttocks and he picked an offence.

“He accused the woman of being unfaithful and they quarreled over it. It was when they returned home that night and started quarrelling again that people knew the cause of their disagreement. When things were getting out of hand, neighbours advised her to be careful and that the man could kill her.

“It was around 2am (on Monday) that she screamed and some people rushed out to find out what the matter was. By the time they got to her apartment, she was in a pool of blood.

A source confided in our correspondent that Esomujimi died afterwards and her son, who resides within the neighbourhood, was alerted to the incident.

The case was said to have been reported to the police at the Owode Onirin division who arrested the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the alleged murder, said the Dadeowo had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation.

He said, “On January 31, around 2.30am, the woman was stabbed in the stomach by her lover, Victor Dadeowo inside the victim’s room. The incident happened during a heated argument between her and her male lover.

“Following a report made at the Owode Onirin Police Division, detectives immediately swung into action, visited the scene and arrested the suspect in his hideout. The body of the deceased was recovered and deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital morgue for autopsy. The case has since been transferred to the SCIID for diligent investigation on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi.”