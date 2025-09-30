Jonathan’s Presidency: PDP Disowns Jerry Gana

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that a comment by Jerry Gana, former minister of information, concerning ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential bid speculation, does not reflect the view of the party.



Gana had stated that Jonathan would contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the PDP and defeat President Bola Tinubu to get back to power.

“I can confirm that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will contest the presidential election in 2027 as PDP candidate, and you will vote for him to return as president again,” Gana had said.



Reacting, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, stated that the former minister does not speak for the party.

“Professor Jerry Gana doesn’t speak for the PDP. I don’t also speak for Professor Jerry Gana,” Ologunagba said.

“People can express their opinion. But I will emphasise this.”

Ologunagba, however, stated that Jonathan remains a member of the PDP.

“This party has eminently qualified Nigerians, particularly at the governors’ level, who have done exceedingly well that Nigeria can tap on that and say: step up the place and do the right thing because their performances in their states show their capacity, which is actually the DNA of the PDP,” he added.

‘’So, I don’t speak for President Jonathan. I don’t speak for Jerry Gana, with all due respect. But our party is focused on our convention, and when we get to that bridge, we’ll cross it. Those should be semantics.”

The presidency also described Gana’s statement as “absurd”, adding that Jonathan would be carried away by PDP figures.

“Politicians of Jerry Gana’s ilk merely want to lure him into the race to satisfy their personal, political, religious, and ethnic interests,” the presidency said.