Three Dead, Four Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three persons reportedly died while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a Toyota Matrix rammed into a truck on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident reportedly occurred at 5:50 pm around Oniworo area of the highway on Sunday.

It was further gathered that the Toyota Matrix marked WWD621AE had suffered a tyre burst and rammed into the Howo Sino truck.

The Spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe said, “Nine persons were involved in the crash, three died while four others sustained injuries.

The suspected causes of the crash were tyre burst and speeding on the part of the Toyota Matrix driver, who lost control of the wheels after a tyre burst and rammed on the truck.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the FOS Morgue in Isara.”

She, however, said the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Ahmed Umar, sympathised with the family of the crash victims.

According to Okoe, the commander also advised motorists to always carry out vehicle routine checks to ensure the good condition of the vehicle.