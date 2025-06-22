Julius Bio Succeeds Tinubu As New ECOWAS Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – ) President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has been elected as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He succeeds Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who held the position for the past two years.

The announcement was made during the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority, held on Sunday in Abuja.

In his inaugural address, Bio outlined four strategic priorities for his tenure: restoring constitutional order, strengthening democracy, revitalising regional security, advancing economic integration, and reinforcing institutional credibility across the bloc.

“As Chair, I will prioritise four key areas: first, restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy.

“We must engage transitional governments constructively and support member states in building stronger democratic institutions rooted in the rule of law.

“Second, revitalising regional security cooperation, we must overhaul our collective security architecture, from intelligence sharing to rapid response, to confront new threats with unity and resolve.

“Third, unlocking economic integration. The ECOWAS liberalisation scheme, regional infrastructure, and cross-border value chains must become engines of jobs, trade, and resilience. Fourth, building institutional credibility.

“ECOWAS must reform itself to become more transparent, efficient, and responsive to the needs of its people,” he said.

Earlier, President Tinubu officially handed over the mantle of leadership during the high-level meeting, which brought together heads of state and key regional stakeholders.

“As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa.

“I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region,” Tinubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu was first elected as ECOWAS Chairman on July 9, 2023, during a summit in Guinea-Bissau.

He was re-elected in 2024 in Abuja, following a unanimous decision by member states to uphold continuity and stability in the region’s leadership.(NAN)