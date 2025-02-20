June 12 Annulment Most Regrettable-Babangida

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former military president, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, on Thursday accepted full responsibility for the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He said the annulment of the election was a most regrettable incident in the country’s history.

Babangida made the remarks at the presentation of his autobiography entitled ‘A Journey in Service’ and the inauguration of his presidential library in Abuja.

“I have had to contend with this question all the time—when will you tell your side of the story?

“Understandably, our period of service has evoked many questions and stories among the public.

” This book, which chronicles my experiences, decisions, and challenges, tries to answer some of these questions from my modest perspective,” he said.

Babangida highlighted the reforms and challenges his government faced, particularly on the economy, foreign affairs, defence and national security.

He noted that inspite of the sacrifices and inconveniences endured by Nigerians during his tenure, his administration was committed to leaving the country better than it was.

Babangida acknowledged the significance of the June 12 election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest at the time.

He, however, expressed regret that his administration, which had designed the electoral system that produced such a credible process, ultimately failed to complete it.

“That accident of history is most regrettable.

” The nation is entitled to expect my expression of regret.

“As the leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch, and June 12 happened under my watch.

“Mistakes, oversight, and missteps happened in quick succession, but as I state in my book, in all matters, we acted in the supreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive,” he said.

He acknowledged that his administration’s actions disrupted the nation’s transition to civilian rule but emphasised that the country ultimately overcame the setback.

Babangida said the country’s march to democracy was interrupted, adding that he deeply regretted this.(NAN)