June 12 Elections: Tinubu Hails IBB For Admitting MKO Abiola’s Victory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja, said former President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida showed unusual courage and patriotism by admitting that late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12 election in 1993.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a press release

The President, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of Babangida’s autobiography, ” A Journey in Service,” and the fundraising for the IBB Presidential Library Project, saluted the former leader’s contribution to the country’s history and development.

Babangida confirmed for the first time in 32 years that Abiola had won the historic June 12 election based on collated results.

The annulment was a watershed moment in Nigeria’s democratic history, precipitating a political crisis and hastened his exit from power.

Tinubu said the former leader’s admission about Abiola’s victory will help to set the records properly.

“I am glad about the revelation of June 12. My General, we will not forget to pray for you. I listened to you carefully. I am not here to read a speech. I am here to pay homage.

“Let me say thank you for everything, for who you are, what you are, and how you have contributed to the history of this great country,’’ he said.

Babangida served as Nigeria’s leader from August 1985 to August 1993.

Tinubu said he would continue to do his best for the country by making tough decisions to reposition the economy.

He called on Nigerians to refocus their time, energy, and resources on building the country that remains their home and be more mindful of changes in global migration laws that could impede their dreams of a better life.

“I am glad about what is happening in America and Europe, the contradiction you have seen now. What is it telling us? It is telling us to wake up and make Africa a better place, particularly this country, Nigeria.

“I have seen the need to make some decisions on behalf of this country. I want to thank all of you for your mandate, patience, and perseverance. Whatever might have happened, we have heard the truth from our dear leader, father, and uncle, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida,’’ he added.

The President thanked Babangida for his foresight in ensuring the private sector’s growth in Nigeria.

“Without you, people like me will not be in politics. I thank you for your progressive revolution. You said you wanted young, brilliant people in politics. We met you in Dodan Barracks. You inspired some of us. And when you look at the programme today, the names of bankers and many of us here today for this library project are all because they believe in the visionary Babangida. Thank you for what you are.”

Tinubu thanked the leaders who graced the occasion, adding that the sacrifice was worth it.

“Let me start from the celebrant; I listened to your remarks, your recollection of history. The dream, progressive ideas, the joy of being alive today, 32 years after, to give us an account of stewardship and service.

“Your Excellency, it is challenging to find the people present here if not because of your personality, character, and impact.

“Former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, thank you for the keynote remarks and your contributions to ECOWAS and commitment to Africa’s sovereignty.

“To our brother, Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone: I met you before I became president and interacted with you. Fate has brought us together again.

“To our father, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I am glad about the restoration of your rank and everything. We learn history from you. Thank you for who you are and your commitment to nation-building.

“To former President Goodluck Jonathan, we sometimes interact, argue and discuss the future of this country”.

Tinubu noted the former military leader’s efforts to set the pace for democratic elections in the country.

“One thing that I cannot forget when you were in office. You recall that we were elected lawmakers, and you kept postponing our inauguration. You summoned us to Abuja. And when we became rancorous, you summoned us to the International Conference Centre.

“I was not expecting to say anything. I was sitting down, thinking whether you would not inaugurate us again. But when Dr Patrick Dele Cole summoned me to remark, I confronted you, saying that you had an opportunity to make history that day, and you failed to do it. Why not inaugurate us? Why are you calling us back and postponing the inauguration?

“They all thought I would end up in jail, but you came out at the end of the remark and shook my hands. I can’t forget that day. You are courageous. That’s an inspiration that was so impactful in our own lives.

“But when we returned to the hotel, the doors were locked, and there were no keys”.

The President said Babangida deserved the sacrifice made by many to be at the event.

“So many of the bankers when we came to you, I was with Mobil, and we were discussing, with I think, late Abubakar Alhaji, who was Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Finance,’’

The President noted that Babangida’s approval of operational licenses for banks and deregulation of the economy started the wave of new-generation banks.

“Nigeria has never been the same since then. You have made your marks,’’ he added.

N his own remarks, Babangida thanked the President and all guests for attending the unveiling of his autobiography.

The former military leader admitted that annulling the June 12 elections was the most challenging decision of his life. Given another chance, he would have handled the situation differently.

“Undoubtedly, credible, free and fair elections were held on June 12, 1993. However, the tragic irony of history remains that the administration that devised a near-perfect electoral system and conducted those near-perfect elections could not complete the process.

“That accident of history is most regrettable. The nation is entitled to expect my expression of regret. As a leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch,” the former leader said.

“June 12 happened under my watch; mistakes, oversights, and missteps happened in quick succession, but I say in my book, in all matters, we acted in the supreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive.”

He expressed relief that former President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged Abiola’s victory in the June 12 elections and posthumously awarded him the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria’s highest honour reserved for presidents.

The book’s reviewer, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, said Babangida admitted in the book that Abiola scored a majority vote and secured a wider spread, winning a quarter of the votes in two-thirds of the states of the federation.

The event drew a constellation of Nigerian business and political leaders and former Presidents of Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo chaired the event, and former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo–Addo delivered the keynote address.

General Gowon, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former Vice President Namadi Sambo also attended the event.

A former minister of works represented former President Muhammadu Buhari.