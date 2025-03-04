JUST IN: Ahmed Musa Returns As Super Eagles Release List For World Cup Qualifiers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran forward Ahmed Musa has been called up to the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 must-win World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, returning to the team after almost a year of absence.

The Kano Pillars player was named in the 39-man provisional squad which included the familiar, new faces and forgotten.

Musa, who is Nigeria’s highest goalscorer at the World Cup and the team’s captain, did not feature for the Super Eagles when they clinched silver at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) early last year.

Coach Eric Chelle who since his appointment last year has been spotted watching the domestic league, has understandably called up some Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) stars for the games, offering more options to the Super Eagles who are in dire need of a revival to qualify for the competition billed for the US, Canada and Mexico.

Kayode Bankole of Remo Stars, Rangers’ Ifeanyi Onyebuchi; Papa Daniel Mustapha of Niger Tornadoes, and Musa were the home-based players invited by the Malian gaffer.