Kaduna Govt. Closes 13 Vulnerable Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Government has ordered the closure of 13 schools it considered vulnerable to bandits attacks.

The development followed the mass abduction of students by armed groups at Bethel Baptist Secondary School at Kajuma in Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

The Director-General, Quality Assurance Authority in the state’s Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, issued the directive to proprietors of private schools on Monday.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please.”

The official listed the affected schools as Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda; Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido; ECWA Secondary school, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others are St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; Prelude Secondary School, Kujama; Ibiso Secondary School, Tashar Iche; Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip international (Girls) School.

Also marked for closure are: Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama, Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama, the statement said.























