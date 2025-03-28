Kano Already Secured For APC Ahead Of 2027, Says Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed confidence that Kano State remains a stronghold for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He attributed this to the strategic influence of Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and Special adviser the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado.

Speaking during a visit to the Special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on National Assembly (Senate Matters), Senator Lado in his office at the National Assembly, Senator Akpabio commended him for ensuring seamless and confidential communication between the Executive and the Senate, describing his performance as unprecedented.

“With the Deputy Senate President, the National Chairman of APC, and your strategic influence, Kano is already secured for the APC ahead of 2027,” Akpabio said.

According to him, “since Senator Lado assumed office, there has not been a single leakage of private communication between the Presidency and the Senate”.

He underscored the significance of maintaining confidentiality in governance, warning that leaks could negatively impact national security and decision-making.

“In government, information security is crucial. Where official business is conducted on the pages of newspapers and social media due to leaks, it undermines national security. I commend you for upholding the integrity of this office and ensuring effective governance,” he said.

He also acknowledged Lado’s role in enhancing collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature, ensuring smoother communication and coordination.

“Your performance over the last eight months has been outstanding. You have strengthened the synergy between the Executive and the Legislature, making governance more effective”.

In response, Senator Lado expressed gratitude for Akpabio’s leadership, emphasizing his role in fostering cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature. He described the Senate President as a statesman who prioritizes unity and national progress.

“Mr. Senate President, your presence here is a testament to the harmony between the Executive and the Legislature. It reflects a shared vision and leadership anchored on service to the nation.”

Senator Lado also praised the Senate President’s unwavering support for President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, highlighting his legislative commitment to advancing key government policies.

“You have not only supported the President but have championed his renewed Hope agenda with conviction, defending it with clarity, articulating it with passion, and driving its implementation through legislative action”.