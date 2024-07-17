Kano Gov Signs Bill Creating Second-Class Emirates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Abba Yusuf has signed the Kano State Emirate Council Establishment Bill 2024 into law.

The legislation, passed by the State House of Assembly, aims to bridge the gap between the grassroots and the government while sustaining the rich cultural values and norms of the people.

The new law establishes second-class Emirate Councils in Rano, Gaya, and Karaye, each responsible for specific local government areas.

Governor Yusuf said, “The Rano Emirate consists of Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Local Government Areas. Gaya Emirate consists of Gaya, Albasu, and Ajingi Local Government Areas while Karaye Emirate consists of Karaye and Rogo Local Government Areas.”

According to the governor, these councils will have powers to advise the Emir of Kano on matters related to the maintenance of public order and boundary disputes within their jurisdictions.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the governor emphasised the law’s importance. “This law is vital in sustaining the rich cultural values and norms of our people. It will also bridge the gap between the grassroots and the government,” he said.

The existing Kano Emirate Council, headed by a first-class Emir as Chairman, will be supported by these second-class Emirate Councils.

The governor added that the names of the new second-class Emirs would be announced at a later date. The jurisdiction of these second-class emirates will be limited to their respective local government areas.

The Speaker of the House, Jibrin Falgore, reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to promoting the well-being of Kano State’s people. “We are dedicated to passing laws that enhance the governance structure and improve the lives of our citizens,” he stated.

This development is expected to have a positive impact on the governance structure of Kano State, ensuring that traditional institutions play a crucial role in local administration and cultural preservation.

Back in May, the governor dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero as Kano Emir and reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II about six years after the former bank chief was removed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. The controversial decision has thrown up legal fireworks in the state.