Kemi Adeosun Says ‘Enemies Used NYSC Issue Against Me’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said she was forced out of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari due to the actions of what she described as powerful enemies within the government.

Adeosun claimed while speaking on Inside Sources on Channels Television. She said the controversy over her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate was used by influential individuals who wanted her removed from office.

She resigned in 2018 after allegations emerged that the NYSC certificate she submitted as part of her official records was forged.

According to Adeosun, once the issue came up, she informed President Buhari and told him she planned to go to court to clear her name. She said remaining in government while suing the federal government would have been inappropriate, leaving her with no choice but to resign.

“I had powerful enemies who saw an opening and decided it was time to get rid of me,” she said.

Adeosun said her resignation was a difficult decision, noting that she was the only finance minister in the administration who resigned voluntarily.

She explained that Buhari supported her decision and advised her to protect her name and legacy rather than hold on to public office.

“You can’t be suing the government and remain in government at the same time,” she said, adding that stepping aside was the right decision.