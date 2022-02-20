Kenya Confirms Death Of Ambassador To Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya has confirmed the death of the High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Ambassador Wilfred Machage.

According to a statement on the Ministry’s website, Machage collapsed at his Abuja residence on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed on at 12.30 p.m.

“Machage was appointed High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2018 and accredited to 12 other countries within Central and Western Africa.

“He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at the hospital after this unfortunate incident.

“The country has lost a dedicated compatriot,” the ministry said in the statement.

NAN