Kenya Wants Africa To Unlock Opportunities In Digital Economy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kenyan on Wednesday emphasised the urgent need to unlock the vast opportunities presented by the digital economy for African countries, highlighting its potential to create jobs and enhance service delivery.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged Africa to leverage its demographic dividend and implement smart policies to achieve a digital and resilient future.

Gachagua made the statement at the 41st edition of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) World Conference in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

“Our continent has the potential to become a global technology powerhouse by tapping into the innovations and entrepreneurial spirit of the youth.

“This demographic is powering the transition to a knowledge-based economy,’’ Gachagua said.

The 41st IASP conference, held from Sept. 24 to 27, focuses on the theme “Demographics, Entrepreneurship and Technology: Defining the Frontiers of Future Economies.”

It has brought together over 1,500 delegates from 50 countries, including policymakers, industry executives, innovators, regulators, and scholars, to discuss how emerging technologies can transform economies, promote climate action, and achieve the United Nations 2030 goals.

Kenya is the second African nation, after South Africa, to host this global summit which centres on creating a robust innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The summit also focuses on enhancing the digital skills of youth and strengthening the fintech sector.

Gachagua highlighted Kenya’s commitment to supporting Africa’s digital transformation, aiming for inclusive growth and the climate-proofing of critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, health, transport, and tourism.

He pointed to the installation of 100,000 km of fibre optic cable and the establishment of digital hubs in 1,400 wards across Kenya.

According to him, those are key steps toward transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, with benefits expected to resonate across the continent.

Gachagua called on African countries to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, which have the potential to reshape economies and enhance workplace productivity.

“With artificial intelligence estimated to contribute 15.7 trillion U.S. dollars to the global economy by 2030, Kenya and Africa must have a bite of this technology.’’

Gachagua also stressed the essential need for strategic investments in research and development, training, as well as infrastructure.

By developing robust science, technology, and innovation hubs, Gachagua believes Africa will be better positioned to address endemic issues such as poverty, hunger, youth unemployment, disease, and environmental crises.

IASP Chief Executive Officer Ebba Lund said leveraging digital tools could enable African countries to leapfrog into a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient future. (Xinhua/NAN)