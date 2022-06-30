Kidney Harvest Allegation: Ekweremadu’s Kinsmen, Wants Justice, Fair Hearing By British Authorities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Disturbed by the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of Ex- Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Lady Beatrice Nwaneka Ekweremadu by the Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in London, for alleged conspiracy to harvest the organ of a child, his kinsmen have urged the British Authorities to ensure justice and due process in investigating the matter.

They also “called on the Federal Government, ECOWAS, African Union, Nigerian Senate, Igbo communities both home and in the diaspora to Wade into the matter to ensure that due process is followed by the British Authorities in carrying out their investigations on the case.

The lawmaker who represents Enugu West Senatorial district in the National Assembly NASS. (Senate) hails from Mpu, in Aminri local government Area of Enugu State, South East Nigeria.

A statement issued yesterday by the Kinsmen operating under the platform of Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters league (IMPL), insist on justice for the Nigerian Senator.

The document signed by its Coordinating Chairman, Engr.Chijioke Benjamin Ezekwe, and Secretary, Mr. Onu Donatus and made available to African Examiner Thursday in Enugu, said “we are perturbed by the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of our Principal, Icon and Role Model, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Lady Beatrice Nwaneka Ekweremadu by the Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in London over alleged conspiracy to harvest the organ of a child.

“Reliably, Senator Ike Ekweremadu came from a poor background where he had a full taste of hardship and struggles of life before Grace found him.

“No wonder most of the projects attracted and executed by him so far in his political trajectory focused on empowering the downtrodden.

They described the lawmaker as “a man with little faults, who co-exists freely with friends, foes and oppositions to make sure that positive results are achieved. Such a man deserves a benefit of doubt in a moment like this.

“What about his Foundation (Ikeoha Foundation) for Scholarship, Adult literacy programs, job

opportunities, his visions and missions for his constituency and Nigeria at large?

“We therefore, pray that at this point, Nigerians should wear their thinking cap to discern the intentions of a caring parent for his dying daughter and his track records in social-political cum cultural development of the African sub-region and not to pass a hasty judgement against him.

“As we condemn the social media attack, trials and blames on Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and family ,we appeal to our fellow Nigerians to wait for the outcome of the investigation because Justice must prevail.

“We have been following the twisting statements and comments of David Ukpo Nwamini ,(the embattled donor) and his sponsors or better still, partners in crime but prefer not to comment for now as we have already handed them over to the God of Justice for their rewards.

“We stand with our leader, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu and family and will remain so till the end of this case.

“May the Almighty God grant our daughter and sister Ms. Sonia Chinonso Ekweremadu divine healing…Amen!