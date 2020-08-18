Kogi Returns 78 Destitute, Beggars to States Of Origin, Says Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kogi Government has returned 78 destitutes and beggars to their states of origin.

The state Commissioner for social development and women affairs, Hajia Fatima Kabir-Buba, disclosed while addressing a news conference in Lokoja.

She said that the destitute were evacuated from different parts of Lokoja, the state capital and returned to Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and Zamfara States where they originally came from.

According to her, the action is not to discriminate against any Nigerian but to rid the streets of Lokoja of beggars and destitute.

The Commissioner said that the persons were transported in six buses to their various destinations with utmost respect and dignity.

“This action of ours should not be misconstrued. The government under the leadership of Gov. Yahaya Bello remains committed to providing for the less privilege without any form of discrimination in the state,” she stated.

NAN