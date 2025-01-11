NERC Transfers Electricity Oversight To Niger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Niger to the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC).

The commission in a statement on its X handle in Abuja on Friday said that the transfer was in compliance with the Constitution and the Electricity Act (EA) 2023 as Amended.

The commission said that in accordance with the provisions of the EA 2023, it retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

It said that the EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests to NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations to the its regulator.

”Based on this, the Government of Niger complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in the state.

”Following the request, NERC directed the Abuja Electricity Distribution (AEDC) to incorporate a subsidiary (AEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Niger from the company, ”it said.

The commission said that AEDC should complete the incorporation of AEDC SubCo within 60 days from Jan. 10 and the sub -company shall apply for and obtain licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from NSERC, among other directives.

It also directed Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) to incorporate a subsidiary (IBEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Niger from IBEDC.

NERC said, ”IBEDC shall complete the incorporation of IBEDC SubCo within 60 days from Jan. 10.

”The sub- company shall apply for and obtain licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from NSERC, among other directives,” it said.

The commission directed that all transfers envisaged by this order be completed by July 9.(NAN)