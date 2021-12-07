Korea To Donate $12.4m For Solar Mini-Grids Construction In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Kim Young-Chae, Ambassador of Korea to Nigeria, has said that his country would provide US$12.4 million for the construction of solar mini-grids in Nigeria.

Kim said this in his address at the “Stand-alone mini grid project” presentation ceremony, granted by the Korean Government, held in Abuja.

Kim said, “The project to be implemented by KIAT was designed to meet rising energy demand of rural communities, by constructing solar power generation systems, in cooperation with the Nigerian government.

“It involves construction of mini-grids in non-electrified rural communities near Abuja, to ensure stable supply of power, installation of transmission and distribution lines, supply of electric equipment and systems and training for the operation and maintenance of mini-grids.”

He said that the project began as a framework agreement signed by South Korea and Nigeria, and laid foundation for technological support and related policies.

According to him, such is in relation to the Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP) supported by the World Bank.

Also speaking, Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, commended the Korean government for the initiative, saying it is the right step in the right direction.

He advised that the project should be extended to other parts of the country, especially the Niger Delta region, to promote even development.

“For this demonstration, it is good to be in the Federal Capital Territory, but it will be better to extend it to other areas, so that you will get wider buy in; I will suggest we go to areas like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom, which have a lot of concentration and Kano,” Enang said.

Meanwhile, the Project Manager, Mr. Kim Dohyoung, stressed that the project would boost standard solutions in the power sector.

He said it would also provide environmental friendly and sustainable energy development, and help to eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

He, however, mentioned that the project would begin with project-designing in April 2022 and extend till December, 2024.

“It will be delivered in cooperation with the relevant government agencies of Nigeria and local businesses,” Dohyoung said.

NAN