Kumo Hails Tinubu, As First Lady Commissions FMC, Bags Traditional Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Usman Bello Kumo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his various interventions in healthcare and education infrastructure in Gombe State.

Kumo hailed the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu for her enduring commitment to humanitarian services through her Renewed Hope Initiatives.

The member representing Akko Federal Constituency said “the numerous federal interventions across the north east, especially in Gombe State, are indicative of the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government efforts to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

Rep. Kumo expressed delight at the commissioning of the newly upgraded Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Kumo on Thursday, noting that the wellbeing of any nation is proportionate to the health and wellbeing of its people.

The Reps Whip said Gombe remains a stronghold of the APC and pledged continued support for the President’s administration, assuring of the people’s readiness to back his re-election bid in 2027 to consolidate ongoing gains.

“It is also important to tell the story of the giant strides of our governor who without question remains one of the best performing in Nigeria. The records are there, in case you are in doubt,” Mr. Kumo said.

The First Lady, Mrs Tinubu, alongside Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, commissioned the newly upgraded Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Kumo.

In Kumo, the First Lady received a rousing welcome as residents, youths, trade groups and students trooped out in their numbers, lining the streets to celebrate the historic commissioning.

In her remarks, Senator Tinubu lauded the Gombe State Government for its massive investment in healthcare, which laid the foundation for the hospital’s upgrade from a general hospital into a world-class Federal Medical Centre.

“This facility is a clear demonstration of what visionary leadership can achieve. It will significantly improve access to quality healthcare services and stands as a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the First Lady noted.

She expressed optimism that Gombe would sustain its trajectory of progress and reaffirmed her commitment to amplifying the voices of the people at the national level.

“I believe Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who has his people at heart, will continue to support our initiatives for the betterment of Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots,” she said.

The First Lady further stressed the importance of traditional institutions in national development, calling on religious, traditional, and community leaders to partner with government in sustaining peace and driving grassroots growth.

Earlier, Senator Tinubu paid homage to the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, at his palace in Kumo. In recognition of her contributions to humanity and the developmental strides brought by the Tinubu administration to Akko, Gombe, and Nigeria, the Emir conferred on her the revered traditional title of “Sarauniyar Yakin Akko.”

The Emir described the commissioning of the FMC as a historic milestone that opens a new chapter in healthcare delivery for the people of Gombe State.