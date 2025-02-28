Lagos Assembly Affirms Meranda As Speaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have insisted that Mrs Mojisola Meranda remains Speaker of the parliament and has not resigned.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Stephen Ogundipe, made this declaration in Lagos on Friday.

Recall that ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa declared on Thursday that he had returned as Speaker of the parliament.

Obasa told reporters, shortly after arriving at the Assembly complex with heavy security, that he had not been removed from office.

Obasa also stated that he was back at the Assembly to take charge.

His return coincided with the alleged withdrawal of security details assigned to Mrs Mojisola Meranda, who was elected Speaker immediately after his removal.

Ogundipe, in a statement, dismissed any speculation about Meranda’s resignation, stressing that she remains in office with the support of 36 colleagues.

The Assembly spokesperson reaffirmed the lawmakers’ unwavering support for Meranda, praising her dedication to serving the people of Lagos.