Lagos Partners Ghana’s Jospong On Waste Management

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has signed a waste management and processing concession with Ghana-based Jospong Group, taking a major step toward tackling environmental challenges in the state.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held in Alausa, Ikeja. It was signed by key state officials and Mr Joseph Agyepong-Siaw of the Jospong Group.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who witnessed the event, called the deal a strategic move aligned with Lagos State’s vision for improved environmental sustainability and economic opportunities.

“This partnership is more than a contract; it marks a bold move towards a cleaner Lagos and reflects our dedication to sustainable development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He expressed confidence in the collaboration, stating it would help resolve ongoing waste issues and create thousands of jobs for residents across the state.

Sanwo-Olu also pledged his administration’s full support, saying the initiative offers a long-awaited solution to Lagos’s waste management challenges.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said Jospong was chosen after a thorough review of its proposal and demonstrated capability in waste processing solutions.

“Their strong proposal, proven track record, and understanding of our challenges made them the right choice for this critical project,” Wahab stated.

Agyepong-Siaw praised the Sanwo-Olu administration and pledged Jospong’s commitment to delivering the project on schedule and to high standards.

“We are honoured by Lagos State’s trust. We will deliver in 18 months and ensure technology and skills are transferred to Nigerian professionals,” he said.

He added that the company will build two transfer stations with infrastructure to support recycling and processing, creating over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The project will be implemented by Zoomlion Nigeria Limited, the local subsidiary of the Jospong Group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), signed on behalf of the state. (NAN)