Lagos Schools To Resume Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State government has directed all public and private schools in the state to resume third term on Monday 25th April, 2022.

The clarification became necessary following an unsigned statement credited to the Nigerian government directing all primary and secondary schools nationwide to resume on May 9.

A statement issued by the office of education quality assurance, the state’s ministry of education, said the announcement is in line with the government’s harmonised academic calendar for the 2021/2022 session.

The statement was signed by the director general, office of education quality assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

It added that all proprietors and administrators are to ensure that all students resume on Monday 25th April, 2022.

The statement reads in part: “The Director-General stated that the 2nd term holiday which started on Friday 8th April, 2022 ends on Friday 22nd April, 2022 as stated in the 2021/2022 academic calendar, while the 3rd term begins on 25th April, 2022.

“The public holidays within the term such as Workers Day, Eid El-Fitr and Eid-El-Kabir were put into consideration and embedded in the calendar.

“The Director-General advised students to shun all forms of social vices as they prepare for resumption and that parents should monitor the activities of their wards at home.”