Lagos Speaker Obasa Debunks Allegation Of Spending N17b On Assembly Gate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday, described the allegation that the House spent N17 billion on the fixing of a gate as spurious and funny.

A self-proclaimed group, Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition, had accused the Assembly of spending the amount to construct a gate. The group also sought an investigation of the claim.

But speaking at plenary, Obasa said the allegation stemmed from the fear of some people over 2027 which is still more than two years away.

Obasa further debunked the claim that the House spent N200 million on its recently organised 22nd Thanksgiving Service for staff.

“It is so funny. How much is the allocation of the Assembly in the whole year that we will decide to spend N17 billion on a gate? They even claimed that we spent 200 million on Thanksgiving which did not hold.

“We are aware that at a period like this when we are approaching elections in 2027, we should expect such things. I think some people are scared and I don’t know why.

“This House did not and has not embarked on any such project. We are not that reckless. We had our Thanksgiving last Friday and dignitaries from various parts of the State attended it,” the Speaker said.

Addressing further claims by the group about the alleged relationship between him and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, the Speaker denied attending the latter’s screening and confirmation by the National Assembly.

“They said that I was at the National Assembly when they were confirming the EFCC chairman. I want to believe that there are CCTV cameras at the National Assembly to identify those who attended the event. The press must have written about it too. So the group should do more to confirm if I was there.

“This is just to deny the allegations in the interest of the public and not the writers because the writers are not those we should be joining words with,” the Speaker said.

Earlier, the House, through its spokesperson, Stephen Ogundipe, had addressed the allegations noting that the Assembly bases its activities on integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“It is ludicrous the claim about constituency intervention funds and constituency project funds and their handling by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko as claimed by the group.

“One would have expected a self-acclaimed anti-corruption crusading group to do its groundwork before jumping across the fence with conviction that it hit a jackpot to malign an institution of repute in the name of politics.

“Simply put, the Lagos State House of Assembly does not have any such funds. The Assembly does not embark on constituency projects. Instead, once every year, the House holds stakeholders’ meetings simultaneously across the state where constituents have the opportunity to tell the lawmakers their expectations and make requests for the betterment of the state.

“These requests and expectations are compiled and sent to the executive arm of government for consideration as inputs in subsequent budgets. If this is what the group takes as constituency intervention or project funds, we are sure this explanation has given the required education, moreover, it is common knowledge that it is the responsibility of the Executive arm to execute such projects,” the earlier statement by Ogundipe read.