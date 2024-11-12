Lakurawa Not A New Terror Group — ACF, Bukarti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lakurawa terror group in some parts of northern Nigeria is not new, a security expert and a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have said.

A few weeks ago, the Defence Headquarters said a new terrorist group ‘Lakurawa’ had emerged in the North-Western part of Nigeria.

“The group that is called Lakurawa today has been sporadically living or camping in the northwestern part of Nigeria for over six years now. They first started illegally entering Nigeria around 2016, 2017,” Bukarti said.

“But they did not stay permanently. What they do – and that’s what they still do today – is that they move in, stay for a few months, and then they go back to the Sahel or wherever they are coming from in Niger [Republic].”

”They’re not a new group, The DSS is aware of it. We thought they had been chased out but we later found out that it was a deal that they should either leave or be attacked…

He claimed the Nigerian Army is aware of the group and the police also know about its existence.

“In 2018, they (Nigerian Army) fought the same group and pushed them back to the Niger Republic and this group has been staying; camping in northwestern Nigeria since 2016-2017,” the expert said.

Muhammad-Baba corroborated Bukarti’s comment, saying the terror group has been around for a while.

“This is not a new group. In fact, when they emerged about 2017 and 2018, I think, at least, the DSS was aware of it,” the ACF spokesman said.

“At least one journalist who came and spoke on the issue said he had a meeting with the DSS. At that time when everything went wild, we thought they had been chased out only to be told later on that it was a deal that they should either leave or they would be attacked. They decided to leave and ask for time to get rid of some of the cattle they possessed, whether it was cattle they took from people as zakat.”