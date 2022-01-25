Laliga Partners UNN To Boost Sports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Spanish giant League sponsorship group, Laliga, has indicated interest to partner University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to boost sports in the premier institution.

LaLiga Deligate, Global Network for Nigeria & Ghana International Development, Mr. Desmond Chiji, made this known in Nsukka Monday when he led a team from the organisation on a courtesy visit to Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Charles lgwe.

He explained that their visit to the UNN, was to know areas LaLiga would partner with the university in boosting sports.

According to him, though LaLiga had been known by many for sports but the organisation had invested hugely on other fields like entrainment, business, marketing, digital among others.

He said: “As LaLiga Deligate representing Nigeria and Ghana, we are in UNN to find areas to partner with the university.

” UNN has good heritage and legacies as premier university in Nigeria,” adding that LaLiga and the university share some values, as the institution had produced great men and women in education and other fields of life so also Laliga had produced heroes and legends in sports, entertainment and other fields.

Chibi, stated further “UNN graduates have impacted positively in nation building through quality education and research outputs.

“LaLiga on own its part has produced world heroes and legends in various fields especially in sports.

“It’s a good development for the two organisations to partner in order to give more to humanity.

He however, expressed appreciation to his friend, Mr Nnamdi Mbaigbo, the Chief Executive Officer, Tropical Gate Foundation for Sustainable Development who facilitated the visit to UNN.

“My friend Mbaigbo who is a product of this great institution invited me to UNN to see how LaLiga can partner with this great university.

Also speaking, Mbaigbo who is an alumnus of UNN and had been sponsoring the UNN staff games since 2018 which featured football athletic track and field competitions, promising that he would continue to do his best for UNN as the university that made him what he is now.

“I will continue to give back the little l have to UNN as well as attract more opportunities to it as the university that made me what I am now.

Responding, Igwe (the VC) said the university was excited and ready to partner with LaLiga that had made name globally especially in sports.

Pro. Igwe, who spoke via the Deputy Vice-chancellor (DVC), Administration, Professor Pat Okpoko said UNN would continue to do its best to live up to the dreams and visions of its founding fathers of the institution.

He said “the university is ready to partner with LaLiga in sports as well as in other fields of life.

Igwe commended Mbaigbo, for his special love for his alma mater and urged other alumni of UNN to emulate him .

“Mbaigbo has been sponsoring UNN staff annual games since 2018 as well as attracting other opportunities of development to his alma mater.