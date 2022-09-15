LAWMA To Shut Ladipo, Oyingbo Markets Over indiscriminate Waste Dumping — MD

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says it will shut down Ladipo and Oyingbo markets till further notice over reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management.

Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LAWMA, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the markets would be shut by Sept. 22.

Odumboni said that the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in the markets, despite repeated warnings, called for necessary and immediate sanctions.

“Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders.

“Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation.

“We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets.

“This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets,” Odumboni said.

He said that the authority had in recent times redoubled its efforts to ensure that business activities in all Lagos markets were carried out in a clean and safe environment, for the good of all.

He urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.