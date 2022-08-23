Libya’s NOC Says Oil Production At 1.211mbpd

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Libya’s oil production is running at 1.211 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the country’s National Oil Corp (NOC).

This is contained in a statement by the corporation.

On July 23, NOC, which is being run a new chief appointed by the Government of National Unity last month, said production had reached 860,000 bpd and that it aimed to raise it to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks.

The North African country’s oil exports also reached 1.2 million bpd at times last year.

NAN