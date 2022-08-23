W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Libya’s NOC Says Oil Production At 1.211mbpd

Posted by African News, Latest News, North Africa Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Libya’s oil production is running at 1.211 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the country’s National Oil Corp (NOC).

This is contained in a statement by the corporation.

On July 23, NOC, which is being run a new chief appointed by the Government of National Unity last month, said production had reached 860,000 bpd and that it aimed to raise it to 1.2 million bpd in two weeks.



The North African country’s oil exports also reached 1.2 million bpd at times last year.

NAN

