Nigeria Not Violating Religious Freedom –Information Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has refuted claims that there is a religious bias in the administration of President Tinubu.

Idris stated this while speaking to CNN on Tuesday night, saying that Nigeria is not a violator of religious freedom.

The minister jettisoned claims by some foreign officials who claimed that terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians.

“Some of the claims made by some officials of the United States are based on faulty data and some assumptions that the victims of this violence are largely Christians. Yes! Christians are being attacked, but these criminals do not just target one religion. They target Christians. They also target Muslims. We have seen that especially in the northern part of the country,” he said

Idris also disclosed that the country is highly tolerant and respects freedom of religion, and if the wrong narrative is allowed to fester, it could lead to division between Christians and Muslims in the country.

“Characterising it as attacks on Christians will drive Nigeria towards division. The criminals want to portray the country as if there is a fight between Christians and Muslims. We have seen attacks on Christians. We have also seen attacks on Muslims. But it is also wrong to characterise Nigeria as a country that does not tolerate religious freedom, and it’s also wrong to say that everywhere is not safe in Nigeria. Nigeria is indeed a safe country,” he said.

The Minister admitted that although there are security challenges in the country but the government is doing its best to resolve the situation.

“Yes, indeed, we have seen security challenges in Nigeria, but we also have to recognise that there is a massive drive by the government to ensure that Nigeria is ultimately safe for everyone,” he said