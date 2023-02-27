LP Candidate, Defeats PDP Flag Bearer For Nsukka/IgboEze South Federal Constituency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The labour party Candidate for Nsukka/ Igbo-Eze South federal constituency of Enugu state, Chidi Mark Obetta, has been returned as winner of Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Returning officer for the exercise, Prof Romanus Eze who declared the results Sunday said Chidi Obetta scored a total of 50,881 votes to defeat his closest rival, Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Chief Vita Abba who polled 19, 347 votes.

The defeated PDP Candidate was a former Enugu State Chairman of the people’s Democratic party PDP, and a close ally of the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi