Maiduguri Flood Caused By Climate Change, Heavy Rainfall –Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has assured the public that the Alau Dam in Borno did not collapse during recent flooding, attributing the overflow to climate change and unusually heavy rainfall.

Prof. Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, extended the government’s condolences to the people of Borno State during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, following the devastating floods.

The minister noted that earlier this year, a flood risk warning identified 31 states, including Borno, as high-risk areas.

He said a team of technical experts from the ministry, various agencies, and the Chad Basin Development Authority were currently assessing the damage and working on solutions.

Utsev warned residents about the risks of contaminated water and the potential for waterborne diseases.

He also warned of the increasing threat of river flooding along the Niger and Benue rivers, urging all regions to stay vigilant and take proactive measures.

He mentioned the President’s approval of N108 billion for flood prevention across the 36 states, based on recommendations from the Presidential Committee on Flood Disaster Prevention.

Utsev urged state governments and stakeholders to follow early warning systems and implement preventive actions to reduce future flooding.

The minister pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting affected communities, saying technical teams were assessing dams nationwide and planning upgrades.

“Government officials confirmed that climate change has intensified rainfall, leading to excess water that many dams are struggling to manage.

“When this administration began, we immediately initiated studies and designs for the rehabilitation of existing dams, including Alau.

“The dam didn’t collapse, but it struggled to handle the excess water from nearby tributaries, causing overflow into surrounding areas.”

He added that long-term solutions were underway, with budgetary allocations for 2024 and 2025 specifically targeting dam rehabilitation.

“As temperatures rise, we expect increased rainfall, leading to higher water volumes in our rivers and channels.

“Proactive measures are crucial to preventing future escalations,” Utsev said.

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, urged the media to exercise caution when reporting on sensitive issues.

He stressed that misinformation and disinformation posed a threat to the nation, and urged greater collaboration to enhance the well-being of citizens.

Many residents of Maiduguri, Borno State, have been displaced by flooding caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

The flood had submerged residential areas, roads, and bridges, making parts of the city inaccessible.

Maiduguri is experiencing its worst flooding in 30 years, with homes underwater, schools closed, and businesses paralysed, as residents evacuate with their belongings.